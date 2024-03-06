JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,521,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928,570 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.16% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,152,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

