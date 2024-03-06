JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1,018.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,239,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $138,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

