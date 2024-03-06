JT Stratford LLC Decreases Stock Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

JT Stratford LLC cut its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.03 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

