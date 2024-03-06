JT Stratford LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

