JT Stratford LLC Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $332.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.18 and its 200 day moving average is $299.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $347.14. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.