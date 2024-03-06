Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.21

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 97537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 92.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 401,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 504,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 115,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 409.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 457,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
