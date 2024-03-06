Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.21

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 97537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 92.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 401,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 504,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 115,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 409.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 457,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

