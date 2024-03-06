Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives $71.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KALU

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 0.7 %

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $88.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.