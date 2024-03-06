Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Stock Performance

Kaman Announces Dividend

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. Kaman has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kaman by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Kaman by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kaman by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

