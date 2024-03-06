Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.73

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 8667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $577.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

