Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001366 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $974.67 million and approximately $57.29 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00059764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00021387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,683 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.