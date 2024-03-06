KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $47.45

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.45, but opened at $51.20. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 47,119 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after buying an additional 646,184 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after buying an additional 65,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after buying an additional 49,146 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,130,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,755,000 after buying an additional 183,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

