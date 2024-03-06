KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Activity
In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,948,000 after buying an additional 87,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KB Home Stock Performance
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
