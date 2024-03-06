KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get KB Home alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,948,000 after buying an additional 87,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBH

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.