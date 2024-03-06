Kellanova (NYSE:K) Position Boosted by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. Kellanova comprises 5.0% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors owned about 22.65% of Kellanova worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kellanova by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kellanova by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,146,000 after purchasing an additional 158,731 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $4,156,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,065,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,770,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 887,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

