Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,043 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Generac worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.72 and its 200 day moving average is $113.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

