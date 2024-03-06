Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $92.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

