Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 91,815 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,072 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,815 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 109,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $627,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 970,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,676.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

