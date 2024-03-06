Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of WESCO International worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 165.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 83,703 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 25.5% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 157,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 52.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $154.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $121.90 and a one year high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.05.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

