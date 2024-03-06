Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,111 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kernel Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Kernel Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 262,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kernel Group by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 64.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

