KeyCorp Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $430.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.42.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $338.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,958.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.