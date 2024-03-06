KickToken Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.93 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $2,298.60 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02393037 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,097.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

