Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 66.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

KMB opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 51,732 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

