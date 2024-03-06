Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,085,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 204,060 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.81% of Kinder Morgan worth $299,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

