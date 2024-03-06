KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Gap Down to $98.93

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $98.93, but opened at $95.96. KKR & Co. Inc. shares last traded at $97.90, with a volume of 1,562,352 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

