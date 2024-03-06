KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) & Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Head to Head Comparison

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Invesco Mortgage Capital 2 2 0 0 1.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 29.27%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.44%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

73.0% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust -4.82% 10.59% 2.01% Invesco Mortgage Capital -5.71% 64.48% 5.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $640.41 million 1.05 -$30.85 million ($0.78) -12.47 Invesco Mortgage Capital $4.19 million 103.87 -$15.86 million ($0.80) -11.23

Invesco Mortgage Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.7%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.8%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out -220.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the United States government agency or federally chartered corporation; the United States treasury securities; real estate-related financing arrangements; to-be-announced securities forward contracts to purchase RMBS; and commercial mortgage loans. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

