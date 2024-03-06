Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.24

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 9015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

