KOK (KOK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $390,459.78

KOK (KOK) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $390,459.78 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00014937 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00022680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001337 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66,868.79 or 0.99979332 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.63 or 0.00147468 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00751671 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $388,036.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

