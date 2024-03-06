Kontoor Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Kontoor Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE KTB opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

