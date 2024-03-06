Kontoor Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Kontoor Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE KTB opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

