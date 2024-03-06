Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Kontoor Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kontoor Brands has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.
Kontoor Brands Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
