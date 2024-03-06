Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 guidance to $1.09-1.17 EPS.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 3.2 %

Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.