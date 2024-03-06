Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.89 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

KFY stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $66.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

