Kosmos Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 13,641 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,214% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,038 put options.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,535,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $510,572.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,502,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $510,572.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,502,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,662 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,188 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

