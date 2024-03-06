KPP Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,341 iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,375,000 after buying an additional 359,872 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,105,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,406,000 after buying an additional 927,321 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,762,000 after buying an additional 487,402 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1764 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

