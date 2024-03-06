KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $211,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,934,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 416,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 97,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.34.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

