KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $241,000 in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 898.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 53,594 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 298,329 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

TAXF stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

