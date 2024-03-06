KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.58. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

