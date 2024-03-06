KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 416,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,338,000 after purchasing an additional 230,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 186,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

