KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,501,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,179 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,779,000 after buying an additional 893,257 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,876,000.

Shares of SPSM opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $43.02.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

