KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS opened at $233.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.27 and a fifty-two week high of $236.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.55 and a 200 day moving average of $208.74.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

