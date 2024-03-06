KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RQI opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

