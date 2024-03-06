KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $352.50 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $357.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.58.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

