Krensavage Asset Management LLC Has $38.89 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 14.3% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $942.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $972.04. 89,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $939.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $864.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.