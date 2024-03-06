KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Large Volume Increase

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 534,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 912,423 shares.The stock last traded at $14.44 and had previously closed at $14.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KT. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

KT Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in KT by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in KT by 1,292.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

