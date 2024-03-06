KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Shares Bought by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,239 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 6.97% of KWESST Micro Systems worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Get KWESST Micro Systems alerts:

KWESST Micro Systems Price Performance

Shares of KWE stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. KWESST Micro Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems ( NASDAQ:KWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 1,045.44% and a negative return on equity of 289.30%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KWESST Micro Systems Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KWESST Micro Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWESST Micro Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.