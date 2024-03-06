Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.33) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will earn ($2.33) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($5.82) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

NASDAQ KYTX opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $35.06.

In other Kyverna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

