L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading

