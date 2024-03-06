L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.16

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14.

L3Harris Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $213.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.07. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.