L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.16

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14.

L3Harris Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

LHX opened at $213.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $83,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

