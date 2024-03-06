Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kenvue by 615.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576,681 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 379.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,912,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972,089 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4,473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,801,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,102 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

