Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,521,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 599,278 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nomura by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,217,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 314,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nomura by 22.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 557,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 1,355.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 1,824,030 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

