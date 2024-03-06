Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $188,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

